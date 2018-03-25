60 Minutes interview with Stormy Daniels

Published: Updated:
STORMY DANIELS
FILE - In this May 6, 2009 file photo, Stormy Daniels visits a local restaurant in downtown New Orleans. The adult film actress who said she had sex with President Donald Trump is offering to return the $130,000 she was paid for agreeing not to discuss their alleged relationship. An attorney for Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, sent a letter to Trump's lawyer Monday, March 12, 2018, saying she would wire the money to Trump if she could speak openly about their relationship. (AP Photo/Bill Haber, File)

CBS NEWS

Daniels talks to Anderson Cooper about the relationship she says she had with Mr. Trump in 2006 and 2007, revealing details that bring her story up to the present. It is the first and only television interview in which she speaks about the alleged relationship.

The president has denied having an affair with Daniels.

The 60 Minutes segment will include an examination of the potential legal and political ramifications of the $130,000 payment that Mr. Trump’s attorney Michael Cohen says he made to Daniels using his own funds. Daniels accepted the money in return for signing a confidentiality agreement.

Cooper conducted the interview earlier this month after Cohen obtained a temporary restraining order against Daniels and she sued the president in state court in California. Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, is seeking a ruling that the confidentiality agreement between her and the president is invalid, in part because Mr. Trump never signed it. The president’s attorneys are seeking to move the case to federal court and claim Daniels is liable for more than $20 million in damages for violations of the agreement.

