Beauts blanked in NWHL championship, fall 1-0 to Riveters

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – For the third straight year, there is a new champion in the National Women’s Hockey League.

Behind a 28-save shutout from Metropolitan Riveters’ goaltender Katie Fitzgerald, the Buffalo Beauts were denied a chance as repeating as champions, in a 1-0 loss.

It’s the first time all season the Beauts, who entered on an 11-game winning streak, were shutout in a game.

The lone goal of the game came courtesy of Alexa Gruschow who scored a jaw-dropping goal.  The forward was initially denied on her first shot attempt but remained persistence.  As she feel to the ice, Gruschow flipped the puck over the shoulder of the Beauts’ Amanda Leveille.

