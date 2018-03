Don’t call 911 to order a pizza, even if it’s a real emergency Albany Police warns

VOORHEESVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Local law enforcement wants you to know that calling 911 to order a pizza in the event of an emergency is not recommended, contrary to reports on social media.

When you dial 911 your call is answered by operators trained to help you but they’re not trained to recognized code words like “pepperoni pizza.”

It was a Super Bowl ad, using the real 911 call of a domestic violence victim that first brought the practice into the public eye. Now years later, it’s become viral again with a graphic shared all over social media stating “If you need to call 911 but are scared to because someone is in the room, ask for a pepperoni pizza.”

It’s like when you call and then say like “can I order a pizza,” like a secret code meaning like someone’s in danger.

But, here’s the problem, 911 operators are not aware of this so-called code or any code.

Steve Smith with the Albany Police Department says “pizza” is not part of any protocol.

“We would never encourage anyone to say they’re ordering a pizza it would probably be perceived as a prank call,” Smith said.

Instead, call and keep the line open or give your address and hang-up. A pizza order could confuse the operator and delay you getting help.

They could potentially think it was a prank and probably hang up on you.

Operators say they’d never hang-up, but would listen for signs of distress and ask ”yes” or “no questions” until they can determine if there’s an emergency.

Police say if you do see this misinformation on the web, don’t share it or even comment, it will only give it more traction.