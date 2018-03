BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – You can officially call him “Mr. Clutchins.”

Trailing by five in the final minutes of the Class A Federation Championship, Park’s Noah Hutchins rallied Pioneer to a 57-57 tie, before hitting a layup as time expired to lift his team to a 59-57 victory.

Hutchins finished with 24 points and eight rebounds while teammate Dan Scott chipped in with 20.