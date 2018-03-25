Man charged for involvement in Liberty Cab robbery and Jamestown Police chase

By Published: Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo Police have connected the 19-year-old man arrested in Jamestown after an hour-long car chase to the robbery of a Liberty Cab last week in the Queen City, according to Police Captain Jeff Rinaldo.

Jordan Alexander has been charged with armed robbery for his involvement in the video released by Liberty Cab showing Alexander pointing a gun at the driver’s face and also pressing it against her side, along with two other incidents.

The video later shows the driver handing over cash, before the suspect gets out of the vehicle in the area of Amherst Street and Tonawanda Street.

Jamestown Police say Friday night he was holding a woman in the car at gunpoint during the chase. She was not hurt.

The car was finally pulled over on Stow Street in Jamestown where Alexander was taken into custody.

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s