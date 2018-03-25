Mustache March: Cheektowaga Police Department sports facial hair to raise money for local charities

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Members of the Cheektowaga Police Deparment may be looking a little bit, different this month.

It’s called Mustache March. And members of the Cheektowaga Police Department are sporting different looks all month long.

“We get some good full beards. One month without shaving,” said Mike McDonough, Officer at the Town of Cheektowaga Police Dept.

When March rolls around every year, officers donate their own money to be able to grow facial hair.

“It’s $10 dollars for a mustache and a goatee, fifteen for a beard, and the union matches it dollar for dollar.”

The tradition started in 2011 to raise money for local charities, and as a way to get involved.

McDonough said, “People who normally see us who wonder, “what is up with their beards?” They’re not used to seeing us with one and the community thinks it’s a great idea.”

The rules say you can have a mustache to be a member of the Police Department, but it has to be clean shaven. That means no 80’s cop style mustaches, and definitely no beards.

And now it’s down to the wire about who will come out on top. “So we can grow a full beard all month, and then someone will get creative and shave it in a different style.”

The Police Department raises upwards of almost $2000 dollars a year. The winning officer gets to choose the charity of his choice about where the money will go.

Not everyone is a fan of this friendly competition, we’re told officers’ wives and girlfriend are not always, thrilled about these new looks.

McDonough said, “Some of them wish we could do it all the time but a lot of them are not real happy.”

The competition goes until the 31st, and it’s anyone’s guess who is going be the champion this year