Officials investigating overnight fire on Buffalo’s East Side

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– A fire on Buffalo’s East Side had firefighters working in the early hours this morning.

The fire started just after 1 a.m. on the corner of Doat Street and Burgard Place.

The building appeared to be a mixed occupancy, with apartments on the upper floors, and a deli downstairs.

Firefighters got the fire under control in about an hour.

Initial reports from fire investigators say the building was not occupied, we reached out to city officials and are waiting to hear back.

