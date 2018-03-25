Two teens charged in connection to 2017 shooting of RPD officer

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) – Two teenagers have been arrested in connection to the 2017 shooting of a Rochester Police officer.

Jeremy Nash, an 11-year veteran of the force, was shot while responding to a call on North Street.

On Saturday, the Rochester Police Department and Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley announced that 16-year-old Tykyal Glover and 17-year-old Kamiu Blake had been charged in connection.

Glover is charged with Assault and Criminal Possession of a Weapon for the shooting of Officer Nash on June 24, 2017.

Blake is charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, Criminal Possession of Stolen Property, and Attempted Assault.

Both teenagers are being charged as adults.

According to Rochester Police, an investigation into the shooting focused on two groups of suspects who frequented the area of North Street and Clifford Avenue. The groups were involved in an ongoing dispute over stolen property which resulted in violence.

According to a criminal complaint, Tykyal Glover fired a shotgun with the intent to hit a rival gang member across the street but instead struck Officer Jeremy Nash. The officer suffered wounds to his head, face, neck, left forearm, and eye.

Physical evidence recovered from the shooting scene, as well as information received from people in the neighborhood, confirmed the involvement of these groups not only in the shooting of Officer Nash, but also in a number of other violent acts in this neighborhood, according to police.

Several of Blake and Glover’s associates were also arrested on January 20 on Remington Street. Those people include:

17-year-old Anthony Frasier

18-year-old Thomas Gardner

21-year-old Shavar Brooks

17-year-old Brelin Bradford

21-year-old Jahlil Greer

17-year-old Randy Nero

Nearly 28 illegal firearms were seized between June 25, 2017 and March 12, 2018, including those involved in the shootout that injured Officer Nash.

The investigation was led by RPD’s Major Crimes Unit, working with Clinton Section, the Tactical Unit, and the Special Investigations Section. RPD also assembled an internal task force to focus on these groups.

Blake and Glover will appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Thursday.

Officer Nash made a full recovery and went back on duty in November.