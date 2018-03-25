Two traffic stops early Sunday lead to DWI arrests

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB)– Orchard Park police made two DWI arrest early Sunday morning.

Orchard Park officers stopped a speeding pickup truck on South Buffalo Street in the village of Orchard Park just before 12:30 a.m.

The driver, 33-year-old Jonathan Pierowicz of Orchard Park, showed signs of intoxication and failed several field sobriety tests.

He submitted a breathalyzer test at the station, which showed his blood alcohol content was .24%, triple the legal limit, according to Orchard Park Police.

Pierowicz was charged with Driving While Intoxicated, Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated, speeding and other traffic violations.

After posting bail he was released and is to appear in town court at a later date.

Sunday at 3 a.m. Orchard Park officers made another stop on Milestrip Road near Abbott Road in the town of Orchard Park for speeding.

The driver of the vehicle, Joel Echeverria, 34 of Hamburg was found to be operating without a license.

Police say Echeverria’s license had been suspended and revoked seven times for previous alcohol-related offenses and failure to answer tickets.

He was returned to the station and given field sobriety tests, which he failed.

Echeverria is additionally charged with Driving While Intoxicated, which was upgraded to a class D Felony due to two previous convictions for DWI and one for Driving While Ability Impaired in the last 10 years.

Due to Echeverria being intoxicated while his license was suspended or revoked for an alcohol-related event, his unlicensed operation charges were also upgraded to felonies.

He refused to submit a breath test.

Among his charges were Driving While Intoxicated and Aggravated Unlicensed Operation 1st Degree

Echeverria was arraigned and released after bail arrangements were made.

He is set to reappear in court on April 17th.