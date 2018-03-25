Will Borgen signs with Sabres, will report to Amerks

St. Cloud State defenseman Will Borgen (20) checks Ferris State left wing Matt Robertson (22) into the air and off the puck during the first period of an NCAA men's hockey West Regional semifinal game in St. Paul, Minn., Saturday, March 26, 2016. (AP Photo/Ann Heisenfelt)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Defenseman Will Borgen has signed with the Buffalo Sabres and will report to their AHL affiliate in Rochester to join the Amerks during their playoff run, the team announced on Sunday.

The defenseman, who is leaving college after three years, was a fourth round pick by the Sabres in the 2015 NHL Draft, scored 15 points (2 G, 13 A) this past season with the Huskies, who were the #1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Borgen was also a member of the US Men’s Hockey team that competed in the Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang but did not see any ice time.  During the Under-20 World Junior Championships in Helsinki in 2015, Borgen collected three assists as the United States won a Bronze medal.

Borgen isn’t the only player from St. Cloud State to be joining the organization.  The Amerks announced they signed Judd Peterson who served as captain this past season with the Huskies. The 24-year-old forward was selected by the Sabres in the seventh round of the 2012 NHL Draft.

Peterson had six goals and 12 assists in 40 games this past season at SCSU.  He found the back of the net 11 times as a junior and 16 times during his sophomore campaign.

