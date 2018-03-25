Will Borgen signs with Sabres, will report to Amerks

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Defenseman Will Borgen has signed with the Buffalo Sabres and will report to their AHL affiliate in Rochester to join the Amerks during their playoff run, the team announced on Sunday.

We’ve signed defenseman Will Borgen of @scsuhuskies_mh to a 3-year entry-level contract. Borgen will sign an ATO and report to @AmerksHockey. The entry-level contract will begin starting with the 2018-19 season. pic.twitter.com/GxbsblxcNG — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) March 25, 2018

The defenseman, who is leaving college after three years, was a fourth round pick by the Sabres in the 2015 NHL Draft, scored 15 points (2 G, 13 A) this past season with the Huskies, who were the #1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Borgen was also a member of the US Men’s Hockey team that competed in the Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang but did not see any ice time. During the Under-20 World Junior Championships in Helsinki in 2015, Borgen collected three assists as the United States won a Bronze medal.

Borgen has been a top defensive D in college hockey over the past two seasons. NCHC Best Defensive Defenseman this season. Mobile with some nasty. Finishes every hit. Smart with his stick. Holds his ground post-whistle. Projects as rock-solid top four D when ready. #Sabres pic.twitter.com/34d8qxXc7J — Kris Baker (@SabresProspects) March 25, 2018

Borgen isn’t the only player from St. Cloud State to be joining the organization. The Amerks announced they signed Judd Peterson who served as captain this past season with the Huskies. The 24-year-old forward was selected by the Sabres in the seventh round of the 2012 NHL Draft.

Peterson had six goals and 12 assists in 40 games this past season at SCSU. He found the back of the net 11 times as a junior and 16 times during his sophomore campaign.

NEWS: The #Amerks have signed @SCSUHUSKIES_MH forward Judd Peterson to an Amateur Tryout. The senior captain led the Huskies to an NCHC championship this season. READ MORE –> https://t.co/boJno09FX0 pic.twitter.com/DboMaQnV5f — Rochester Americans (@AmerksHockey) March 25, 2018

