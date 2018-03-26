Driver seriously injured in Wheatfield accident

Published:

TOWN OF WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — An accident involving a truck closed part of Shawnee Rd. in the Town of Wheatfield.

The road was shut down in both directions between Slusaric Rd. and Wildwing Dr.

The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office says a pickup truck backed out of a driveway on the east side of the road when it was struck by a southbound vehicle.

The pickup truck driver suffered serious injuries and had to be extricated from the vehicle.

They were taken to ECMC via Mercy Flight.

The other driver was not injured.

