Buffalo man sentenced for fatal stabbing in Lackawanna

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Following his sentencing on Monday morning, 22-year-old Christian Gillie may spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Back in August of 2016, Gillie broke into a Lackawanna residence and fatally stabbed 23-year-old Robert Wheeler, who lived there. Lackawanna police arrested him near the scene.

This past January, Gillie was found guilty of murder, manslaughter and two counts of burglary.

In court, Gillie received sentences of 25 years to life for murder, 25 years for manslaughter and 18 years for burglary. He will concurrently serve the sentences.