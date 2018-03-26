Buffalo Police investigating Friday shooting on Bird Avenue

News 4 Staff Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday night in the 200 block of Bird Avenue.

The victim, an 18-year-old man, was taken to the hospital for treatment and is listed in good condition.

He reports that while walking on Bird Avenue around 9:20 p.m. Friday, an unknown person about 6′ tall and 180 lbs., wearing a black hoodie, black jeans, and black boots with a black bandana over his face approached him from behind, pointed a silver handgun at him and said “Don’t run.”

When the victim ran, the suspect began to shoot at him and he was shot in the left thigh.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Confidential Tipline at 716-847-2255.

