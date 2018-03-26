City spent millions rehabbing nearly a dozen homes, audit finds

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo City Comptroller Mark Schroeder is sounding the alarm over the way taxpayer money is spent — specifically, federal funding that the city uses to fix up and sell houses.

According to Schroeder, city auditors found that the city spent about $5 million over two years on a HOME renovation program — fixing up only 11 houses.

“To do eleven over a two-year period for $5 million is exorbitant and it has to stop,” Schroeder tells News 4.

The HOME program provides grants to localities like Buffalo.

The money comes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and the funds are administered by the city.

But Schroeder, the city’s fiscal watchdog, is asking whether this is a good deal for taxpayers.

He thinks there’s a better way to get taxpayers more bang for the buck.

“The way they’re doing this makes no sense at all,” Schroeder said.

The audit found that the average cost was nearly a half-million dollars per house.

What’s more, Schroeder says after the work is done, the properties are worth a fraction of what the city invested.

“Nobody can explain to me how a half-million dollars that can go into a home, that the houses around there are only selling for 60 or 70 thousand dollars. It doesn’t make any sense,” he said.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown says the city follows HUD policies and requirements carefully, and that the federal agency reviews and authorizes the spending.

“The federal government’s requirements are to make sure that people are protected, that environmental hazards are abated, that there are certain labor standards in place, and that is what drives the cost,” said Brown.

A HUD spokesman released the following statement in response to inquiries by News 4.

Local control over the HOME program is designed to help communities meet their unique needs and circumstances. The average cost of HOME-funded rehabilitations in Buffalo is driven by several factors, including both federal regulations to protect low-income families from health hazards and local decisions about which properties and neighborhoods can be stabilized and revitalized through federal investment. Officials and community housing development organizations in Buffalo should continually evaluate the results of their investment strategy to ensure they are advancing the City’s long-term goals.

“If it’s time to begin to look at this differently, and we need to come up with a different system, well somebody needs to explain that to HUD so that they do it,” Schroeder added. “It’s really that simple.”

Lovejoy council member Richard Fontana, who chairs the common council’s finance committee, echoes what the mayor said about federally funded rehabilitations in Buffalo and the factors that drive the cost, which include federal regulations.

“It really has to do with the Washington bureaucrats making those programs unaffordable. But if we don’t use the money, we vote no, we send it back to Washington, they’ll reapportion it to another city and the same rules apply and those will be followed somewhere else,” Fontana said.