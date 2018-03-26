Cynthia Nixon holds first press conference in Albany ahead of primary

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 29: Actress Cynthia Nixon speaks onstage at The People's State Of The Union at Townhall on January 29, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for We Stand United)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Sex and the City star, Cynthia Nixon who announced she was running for Governor last week, had some harsh words today when it comes to Governor Andrew Cuomo.

On Monday, Cynthia Nixon held her first press conference with Capitol reporters.

Cynthia Nixon laid out what seems to be the platform she will be running on. While she discussed a wide range of topics, it really boiled down to three main issues, education, corruption and diversity.

“The people of New York are sick of being bullied,” Nixon said.

“Andrew the Bully” is what Cynthia Nixon called the Governor today. The inequity in school funding and the delay of the promised full day free Pre-K that is still lacking in Upstate New York are all proof Nixon says of the Governor’s inability to properly fund schools.

“Our 100 poorest school districts are running a deficit of $10,000 per pupil….I guess what that means is there is not hope for the vast majority of today’s 4 year olds, but there is hope for their grandchildren,” Nixon said.

Nixon did not shy away from bringing up the corruption trial of Cuomo’s close aid, Joseph Percoco and the numerous failed economic projects the state has funded.

“As most New Yorkers would tell you he has cleaned up Albany about as well as Donald Trump has drained the swamp,” Nixon said.

Nixon also called out Cuomo for his practice of having himself and the three men in a closed room in the Governor’s mansion as they negotiate the budget. She said it is wrong of them to not include Senate Minority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins in the budget talks especially when it comes to sexual harassment.

What values will the ‘all-boys club of Cuomo,’ Klein and Flanagan be upholding in that mansion,” Nixon said.

Nixon did praise the third man in the room Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie.

But, Nixon says what it all comes down to is shown in the budget.

“As Joe Biden once said, don’t tell me about your values. Show me your budget and I’ll tell you your values,” Nixon said.

Governor Cuomo’s office has not yet provided a response to my questions regarding Cynthia Nixon’s press conference.

