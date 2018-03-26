Cynthia Nixon takes campaign for NY governor to Albany

FILE - In this March 20, 2018 file photo, New York candidate for governor Cynthia Nixon speaks during her first campaign stop after announcing she would challenge New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo for the Democratic nomination, at a church in the Brooklyn borough of New York. In the already tense New York governor's primary race between the two-term incumbent and the openly gay "Sex and the City" star, there's one issue on which the two Democrats unquestionably share common ground and deep histories: gay rights. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Actress Cynthia Nixon is holding her first campaign event in Albany since announcing her campaign for New York governor.

The “Sex and the City” star and public education advocate is challenging Gov. Andrew Cuomo in September’s Democratic primary.

Her campaign says she will speak at noon Monday at a news conference on school funding inequities before meeting with parents of school children from around the state.

Nixon has already taken several swipes at the two-term governor. Her campaign says Monday’s event near the state Capitol will focus on Cuomo’s state budget proposal and chronic government corruption.

Cuomo and lawmakers are now working to pass a new state budget before April 1.

