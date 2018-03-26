Daemen, ECC team up to create admissions program for vets

Under the program, current and former service members can earn a two-year degree from ECC, then immediately transition into Daemen to keep working on their four-year degree.

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – Erie Community College and Daemen College are teaming up on a new admissions program for veterans and military members.

The agreement was signed Monday morning on at Rosary Hall on Daemen’s campus.

“They will be preparing, once they’re finished with their associate’s degree at SUNY Erie, to then come immediately to Daemen,” said Gary Olson, Daemen College President. “There won’t be any interruption.”

According to ECC President Dan Hocoy, there are 1,200 veterans and service members at the community college right now.

“It depends on the person,” Hocoy said. “Certain veterans feel that the two-year associate’s (degree) is sufficient for what they want to do. But I think providing this partnership will allow them the choice.”

Chris Kreiger is an Iraq War veteran who founded WNY Heroes in 2007. That’s an organization which helps veterans by providing them with resources. He called the plan a “common sense thing” that other colleges should emulate.

“You go to one college for certain classes or programs, then your transfer. You find out they don’t all transfer over and you have to take those classes again,” Kreiger said. “Especially for veterans, that can be even more frustrating.

“The whole fact that they might have to do something over again, for many veterans they become very regimented.”

Kreiger predicted colleges with programs like this might see enrollment go up.

Olson said this is just the beginning, and the college is working on similar agreements that would be open to more people.

