Dunkirk priest put on leave amid investigation into abuse complaint

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A pastor from a Catholic parish in Dunkirk has been put on administrative leave by Bishop Richard Malone following an abuse complaint.

Father Dennis G. Riter of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish has been put on leave as the investigation continues, the Buffalo Diocese confirmed Monday afternoon.

The DA’s Office has been notified.

JUST IN: Bishop Richard Malone has placed Father Dennis G. Riter on administrative leave for an abuse complaint. Father Riter is the pastor of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Dunkirk. Father Riter wrote this letter to parents three weeks ago @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/GGCk5sN6n0 — Rachele Mongiovi (@4RacheleM) March 26, 2018

“Please note that this administrative leave is for the purpose of investigation and does not imply any determination as to the truth or falsity of the complaint,” the statement from the Diocese said.