Eichel scores twice, Sabres end skid 3-2

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- The Sabres haven’t had a lot of “good” days this season but Monday was a different story. Early in the day, the Sabres signed top prospect Casey Mittelstadt and they followed that up with a 3-2 win over Toronto.

Jack Eichel gave the Sabres a 1-0 in the first period with his 23rd goal of the season. The Maple Leafs would rally with a pair of goals in the 2nd period. Tallies by Nazem Kadri and Patrick Marleau gave Toronto a 2-1 lead heading into the 3rd period.

Buffalo would battle back in the final period with a pair of goals. Casey Nelson scored to tie the game 2-2 and Eichel’s second goal was the game-winner. Toronto’s loss ended their club-record home winning streak at 13 games.

Next up: vs Red Wings on Thursday at 7:00