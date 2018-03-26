Two boys reported missing from Elma school found safe

By Published: Updated:

UPDATE: The two missing boys have been located safe at a nearby residence. They did not sustain any injuries. 

ELMA, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Erie County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two Elma Primary students who did not return following recess.

The Sheriff’s Office is preparing areas to deploy teams to start searching near the school and surrounding areas.

The two missing students are males,  ages nine and ten years old. One of the boys has blonde hair. The other has dark hair and is wearing a grey hoodie and black pants with a white stripe.

If anyone locates them, they should contact the Sheriff’s Office at  858.2903.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s