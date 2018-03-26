Two boys reported missing from Elma school found safe

UPDATE: The two missing boys have been located safe at a nearby residence. They did not sustain any injuries.

ELMA, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Erie County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two Elma Primary students who did not return following recess.

The Sheriff’s Office is preparing areas to deploy teams to start searching near the school and surrounding areas.

The two missing students are males, ages nine and ten years old. One of the boys has blonde hair. The other has dark hair and is wearing a grey hoodie and black pants with a white stripe.

If anyone locates them, they should contact the Sheriff’s Office at 858.2903.