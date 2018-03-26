Exonerated man back at White Sox job after 23 years in prison

CHICAGO – A former White Sox groundskeeper will return to his old job after spending more than 20 years in prison for a rape and murder he did not commit, CBS Chicago reports. Last year, DNA evidence led prosecutors to vacate 49-year-old Nevest Coleman’s conviction in a 1994 rape and murder.

He was released from prison in November after spending 23 years behind bars. A Cook County judge granted him a certificate of innocence this month.

According to CBS Chicago, Coleman’s childhood priest reached out to the White Sox on his behalf in February. After an interview, the team welcomed him back.

On Monday, as he stepped onto Guaranteed Rate Field — which he knew back when it was called Comiskey Park — Coleman did not appear bitter, but was grateful for having regained his independence, the station reports.

“I don’t have to worry about everybody giving me things. I can support myself now,” he said.

The team says they’re grateful that “justice has been carried out for Nevest.”