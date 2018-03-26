Gov. Cuomo, lawmakers facing deadline for state budget

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) – Gov. Cuomo and lawmakers are under a tight deadline to pass the new state budget.

The deadline is April 1.

Lawmakers are trying to come to a compromise by Thursday, since Friday is Good Friday.

Many of the big items on the table include funding for education, Medicaid, and transportation.

Democrats and the governor are also pushing for changes to gun and sexual harassment legislation.

Last year, the budget was nine days late.

If that happens again, lawmakers may have to approve a special funding extension.