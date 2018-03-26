Harassment case against Lovejoy man whose son was killed in house fire continues

News 4 Staff Published:
(Joseph Conti)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The harassment case against a Lovejoy man whose son was killed in a house fire continues.

Court documents show Joseph Conti wasn’t supposed to be at the home on the night of the fire and sources tell News 4 he’s the one who accidentally started it.

The judge in Conti’s case needs more time to review case documents, so there won’t be an answer to whether the harassment charges will be dropped until next month. News 4 has learned Conti will be able to visit with his six children, under supervised visitation.

Joseph Conti didn’t want to speak with News 4 upon entering the courtroom on Monday, but family and friends were vocal about supporting him.

The charge stems from a New Year’s Eve incident between Conti and his wife.

Conti’s attorney requested that the charges be dropped at his last court appearance, citing insufficient evidence.

The order of protection banning Conti from contacting his wife or coming within 100 feet of her is still in effect.

 

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s