Harassment case against Lovejoy man whose son was killed in house fire continues

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The harassment case against a Lovejoy man whose son was killed in a house fire continues.

Court documents show Joseph Conti wasn’t supposed to be at the home on the night of the fire and sources tell News 4 he’s the one who accidentally started it.

The judge in Conti’s case needs more time to review case documents, so there won’t be an answer to whether the harassment charges will be dropped until next month. News 4 has learned Conti will be able to visit with his six children, under supervised visitation.

Joseph Conti didn’t want to speak with News 4 upon entering the courtroom on Monday, but family and friends were vocal about supporting him.

The charge stems from a New Year’s Eve incident between Conti and his wife.

Conti’s attorney requested that the charges be dropped at his last court appearance, citing insufficient evidence.

The order of protection banning Conti from contacting his wife or coming within 100 feet of her is still in effect.