Jim Kelly getting ready for surgery

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Wednesday, Buffalo Bills legend Jim Kelly is expected to have surgery following the return of his cancer.

Earlier this month, Kelly revealed that his oral cancer has returned.

“As our family has faced many trials and triumphs throughout the years, you have blessed us with your prayers,” Kelly said. “We are asking for those prayers once again.”

Back in 2013, Kelly underwent surgery in his upper jaw bone. He was re-diagnosed with cancer in March of 2014, but declared cancer-free in November of that year.

His wife, Jill, posted a photo on Instagram, thanking people for buying the Kelly Tough 2018 edition shirts.

The last day to get a shirt was Sunday.