Kearns offers ‘e-z-r’ way to navigate the Thruway

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – It is the day many commuters have waited decades for: the end of the toll barriers on Grand Island, when the I-190 goes cashless, and Erie County Clerk Michael Kearns wants to make the ride over the island bridges even more convenient.

The New York State Thruway Authority is still charging a toll, but on Thursday, it will all be automated. As of March 29, drivers won’t have to go digging for a dollar at the north and south bridges—they will get a bill in the mail a few weeks later, unless they have E-ZPass.

The old toll booths are being replaced by toll gantries, equipped with a high tech camera relay system that will record your license plate number, and send you the bill, or deduct the toll from your E-ZPass account.

Kearns is encouraging drivers to sign up for E-ZPass, and he is setting up all of the Erie County Auto Bureaus so that you can go in, get an E-ZPass On-the-Go tag, and get out.

The E-ZPass tags are available for $25, and Kearns said when you go into one of the county’s auto bureaus, you won’t have to stand in line.

“We want to make sure that people have expedited services. They do not have to wait in line, they can go directly to the Information Desk, tell them they are going to purchase an E-ZPass. They will get you to a window right away, and you can do that transaction very, very quickly.”

Kearns said once you pay the $25 for the E-ZPass tag, $15 is available immediately for the tolls, but you have to set up an account, online or by phone, to use the other $10.

“We have ordered additional E-ZPasses for each one of the auto bureaus to make sure that we are prepared just in case there is a rush for E-ZPasses.”

Kearns added, it is important to know, you can only pay for an E-ZPass On-The-Go with cash or a personal check at the auto bureaus, but drivers can use a credit or debit card when they register online or by phone.

E-ZPass can be used to pay tolls throughout the NY State Thruway system, and on toll roads in 15 other states.