BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown will recognize female trailblazers at City Hall.

One of those honorees is Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul.

The ceremony is part of National Women’s History Month. This year’s theme is “Nevertheless, she persisted: Honoring women who fight all forms of discrimination against women.”

Mayor Brown’s office says Hochul and other nominees are all women who inspire others and help shape modern American history.