Mother and daughter meet in Albany for the first time in 50 years

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A mother and her daughter met for the first time in over 50 years thanks to a simple DNA kit.

When Marcia Mastroianni walked through the doors and into the lobby of the Holiday Inn, she says she was excited but scared to death.

Inside, was her daughter, a woman who until yesterday, she had never met.

“You don’t ever get over that,” Mastroianni (mother) said.

Mastroianni said giving up her baby daughter at age 22 was a decision that haunted her for most of her life.

“You wonder, if you’re passing someone who you think may look a little like you is that my daughter? It’s terrible. It’s really terrible. And over the years I always thought about. Is she okay? Where is she? Did somebody adopt her?,” Mastroianni said.

Marcia had no idea that someone did adopt her. Nearly 2,000 miles away, in Colorado, her daughter, faith, had been looking for her for 50 years.

“It’s so hard to explain to somebody who’s not adopted. You know your folks, you know your siblings. I didn’t know anything. And it didn’t make my love for my mom and dad any less, but I still wanted to know where I came from,” said Faith Loftesnes (daughter).

One year for mother’s day, Faith’s daughter Aimee gave her something priceless. With a simple DNA kit and an account on myheritage.com, faith would finally have answers.

“I get on there, and I went to DNA match, and up comes Marcia’s face. It said ‘estimated relationship: mother,’” said Aimee Campanella.

Faith and Aimee flew all the way to Albany to finally meet Marcia.

“I have been waiting for this moment for 47 years. To end this chapter,” Mastroianni said.

On Saturday morning, faith laid eyes on her mother for the first time.

Now, thanks to that DNA kit and digital subscription, they have something priceless.  Time.  Time to get to know each other and build a relationship.  An opportunity Marcia thought she had given up a long time ago.

“I only have one word. A miracle,” Mastroianni said.

