WYOMING COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Wyoming County man accused of putting a sheriff’s deputy’s life in danger will not be going to jail.

Jared Price, 21, disabled the airbags on a patrol car which he was being transported in by damaging the electrical wiring linked to it.

On Monday, Price was sentenced to five years’ probation for criminal mischief.

Price also made headlines last summer after he was stopped driving a car with no doors and an axe sticking out of the top.