NYC council proposal lets off-duty workers disconnect

AP Published:
(AP Photo/Karly Domb Sadof, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – A New York City Council proposal would protect private-sector employees who don’t want to get work emails and phone calls after hours.

The Wall Street Journal says Councilman Rafael Espinal introduced the bill Thursday. A fellow Democrat, Diane Savino, is working on a similar proposal for the state legislature.

Espinal’s legislation is modeled after a “Right to Disconnect” law passed in France last year.

His legislation would make it illegal for an employer with more than 10 workers to require employees to access work-related communications outside of normal work hours.

It also would prohibit employers from taking action against employees for not responding.

Business groups say the measure is too broad and would overly burden employers.

