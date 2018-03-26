Recall issued for two types of dog treats

(WIVB) – A recall has been issued for two types of Milo’s Kitchen dog treats, after it was discovered that the products could potentially contain elevated levels of beef thyroid hormone.

The affected treats, which were distributed nationally, include “Milo’s Kitchen Grilled Burger Bites with Sweet Potato and Bacon” and “Milo’s Kitchen Steak Grillers Recipe with Angus Steak”.

According to a press release from the J.M. Smucker Company, the maker of the snacks, dogs consuming high levels of beef thyroid hormone may exhibit symptoms such as increased thirst and urination, weight loss, increased heart rate, and restlessness.

The symptoms may resolve when the consumption of the levels is discontinued.

“The FDA informed Smucker of three illness reports and we immediately initiated a voluntary recall of the limited, impacted production,” the press release stated.

Consumers who have purchased the specific lots of product listed here should stop feeding it to their dogs.

If you have a question or would like to receive a refund or a coupon for a replacement product, call 1-888-569-6767, Monday through Friday, between 9:00 AM and 5:00 PM EDT or email by completing this form.