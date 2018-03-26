Rep. Higgins voices concerns just before major Buffalo Skyway construction set to begin

Congressman Brian Higgins has been calling for the Buffalo Skyway to be torn down for years now, and he repeated that call today. HIggins made the renewed push just as a major multi-million dollar rehab project is set to get underway.

A spokeswoman for the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) tells News 4, during this construction, crews are looking at bridge joints, they’ll be replacing steel, and doing an overall rehab of the deck of the bridge. The project is expected to cost $29 million, and is slated to start April 23.

“If we don’t do this work now, then it’s going to cost us a lot more in the future to try and maintain the Skyway,” said Susan Surdej, a spokeswoman for NYSDOT.

Surdej said for two years, 2018 and 2019, the work will take place between April and November. During 2018, the inbound Skyway will be closed. The outbound Skyway will be used for drivers coming into Buffalo in the morning, then drivers leaving Buffalo in the evening. For drivers headed in the opposite direction, she said, they’ll have to use detour routes on roads like South Park Avenue.

“There’s always going to be a clear path for traffic to follow,” she said.

Higgins today suggested NYSDOT develop synchronized traffic lights on those detour roads. He’d like to see that happen on South Park Avenue, and Seneca Street. He said this has helped another street in Buffalo.

“The city of Buffalo has synchronized lighting on Clinton street, and they’ve reduced commute times by 36 percent,” he said.

When asked about this, Surdej said this is absoletlyy something the NYSDOT has already planned to do.

But Higgins said he’s also concerned with the project as a whole.

“Why are we spending $30 million, when we should really be looking at an alternative to the Skyway?”

And Surdej said the NYSDOT has not stopped looking into alternates for the Skyway.

“This does not preclude anything that’s going to happen to the Skyway in the future,” she said. “There are still going to be studies that will look at maintaining the existing Skyway bridge; replacing it on the current alignment; replacing it on different alignment; (or) removing the Skyway all together. Those studies take multiple years to get through, so in the meantime we need to maintain the integrity of the Skyway bridge by doing this necessary work.”

For more information on this huge project, there will be a community open house regarding this on April 18th.