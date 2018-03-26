Residents returning to Western New York are bringing brewing back to Batavia

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Matt Gray looks around as patrons begin walking into the main room at Eli Fish Brewing Co. He has spent the greater part of three years in the building, putting his sweat, love, hope, and bundles of hops into creating the establishment.

“We’re excited to be part of what’s next,” said Gray. “People moved out and businesses moved out but we’re at the point right now where we’re moving back to downtown.”

Gray was actually one of those people. He relocated to North Carolina for a few years. Upon returning, he began having a new appreciation for his hometown and after looking at its history, he realized there was an opportunity right there — to open a brewery. The three breweries which called Batavia home at one point closed during Prohibition and since, no one has opened another. Until Gray and his business partners, that is.

They settled on the former JJ Newberry location, at 109 Main Street; purchasing the vacant four-story building in 2015. They spend years shoring up the spot – putting in I-beams, leveling surfaces.

“These downtown areas have these old buildings with fantastic architecture and a lot of them have sat vacant so it feels good for everyone to finally move back into the space.”

The company’s owners are hopeful this business will be an anchor for other local entrepreneurs — in space and product. All of the items – wine, beer, liquor – served are sourced from small businesses around New York state.

“We made it kind of an homage to Batavia’s past but at the same time, we’re looking forward.”

And Gray feels this is the right time to invest and believe in Batavia.

“We’re on the up and up.”