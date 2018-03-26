Rise Against coming to Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Rise Against will perform in Niagara Falls on August 9.

The band will come to The Rapids Theatre as part of their Mourning In Amerika Tour.

AFI and Anti-Flag will also perform that night.

Tickets are $41.25 in advance and $43.75 on the day of the show if available. They go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.

To get them, either go to the Rapids Theatre box office, ticketfly.com or call (877) 435-9849.

Anyone under 16 must go with an adult. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.