Sabres sign Mittelstadt to entry-level contract

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo Sabres have signed top prospect Casey Mittelstadt to a theee year entry-level contract, the team announced on Monday.

Mittelstadt, who was the 8th overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft, will join the Sabres later this week according to TSN’s Bob McKenzie.

The 19-year-old just finished up his freshman year with Minnesota. He scored 11 goals and finished with 30 points in 34 games earning All-Big Ten Freshman Team Honors in his only collegiate season.

Sabres fans got an up close look at the slick-stick handling phenom at the World Junior Championships in Buffalo, where he helped guide the United States to a Bronze Medal.  He was named the MVP of the tournament.

The Sabres have seven games remaining in the season, including Monday’s showdown with the rival Maple Leafs.

They return home Thursday when they host the Red Wings.

