Sheriff’s Office looking for suspect in attempted break-in

TOWN OF BOSTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help identifying the suspect in an attempted break-in.

They say it happened on February 20 in the Town of Boston. According to officials, the suspect, who was armed with a shovel, was seen on security cameras at Bella Pizza on Herman Hill Rd.

He is believed to be in his 30s, and stands at 5’10” to 6 feet tall.

At the time of the attempted break-in, the Sheriff’s Office says he appeared to be wearing a wedding ring, a Fitbit, Sorel-style winter boots, a bomber-style winter hat and a black windbreaker jacket.

Anyone with information can call the Sheriff’s Office at (716) 858-2903 and refer to CL# 18-013772.