Shoppers head to Broadway Market as an annual tradition

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Palm Sunday marked the last week of Lent and the start of Holy Week.

It was also the last Sunday before Easter. Many Christians see it as a time for celebrating.

Dozens gathered at St. Joseph Cathedral in Buffalo for mass.

Palm Sunday is also huge for the Broadway Market. Shoppers flocked to the market to prepare for Easter.

Kids got the chance to meet and snap pictures with the Easter Bunny. Many families say heading to the Broadway Market is an annual tradition.

