Special edition “Kelly Tough” shirts on sale through midnight

By Published: Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Buffalo-based t-shirt company “26 Shirts” is extending the window to purchase a special “Kelly Tough” edition t-shirt.

Following news that Buffalo Bill’s Hall-of-Famer Jim Kelly’s oral cancer had returned, the company moved up it’s scheduled release of the shirt.

Jill Kelly’s Instagram post on the Kelly Tough shirt sparked renewed interest in the campaign.

$8 of every shirt sold go to benefit Hunter’s Hope Foundation, an organization founded by the Kelly Family IN 1997 after their son Hunter was diagnosed Krabbe Disease as an infant.

Hunter Kelly died in 2005.

Founder of 26 Shirts Del Reid said he saw the community’s concern for Kelly as a chance to benefit the non-profit organization.

MORE | Jim Kelly announces cancer has returned

“We decided to move it up because of the news with Jim Kelly’s cancer returning and people were really rallying around Jim and the family, now that he’s at the forefront of everyone’s minds and their thoughts and their prayers and everything, we thought we’ll bump it up a few weeks.”

The sale was supposed to end Sunday, but an Instagram post with the shirt from Kelly’s wife Jill sparked a last minute interest, and Reid extended the sale through midnight Monday.

Kelly is expected to undergo surgery for his cancer Wednesday.

Click here to purchase a shirt

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s