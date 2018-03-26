Special edition “Kelly Tough” shirts on sale through midnight

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Buffalo-based t-shirt company “26 Shirts” is extending the window to purchase a special “Kelly Tough” edition t-shirt.

Following news that Buffalo Bill’s Hall-of-Famer Jim Kelly’s oral cancer had returned, the company moved up it’s scheduled release of the shirt.

$8 of every shirt sold go to benefit Hunter’s Hope Foundation, an organization founded by the Kelly Family IN 1997 after their son Hunter was diagnosed Krabbe Disease as an infant.

Hunter Kelly died in 2005.

Founder of 26 Shirts Del Reid said he saw the community’s concern for Kelly as a chance to benefit the non-profit organization.

“We decided to move it up because of the news with Jim Kelly’s cancer returning and people were really rallying around Jim and the family, now that he’s at the forefront of everyone’s minds and their thoughts and their prayers and everything, we thought we’ll bump it up a few weeks.”

The sale was supposed to end Sunday, but an Instagram post with the shirt from Kelly’s wife Jill sparked a last minute interest, and Reid extended the sale through midnight Monday.

Kelly is expected to undergo surgery for his cancer Wednesday.

