TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State police are remembering one of their own on Monday.

Trooper Kevin Dobson was killed at age 43 when he was hit by a vehicle on I-290 in the Town of Tonawanda. The incident occurred on March 26, 2011 while Dobson was conducting a traffic stop.

Dobson had been with the State police since 1997.