BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Following their Shea’s performance this past fall, Steely Dan is coming back to the venue for another October show.

The jazz-tinged rock band will play on October 9.

Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. Prices range from $59.50-$125.

Those interested in buying tickets can get them at LiveNation.com, the Shea’s Box Office or by calling 1-800-745-3000.

The show will start at 8 p.m.