Students creating change at charter school, helping field first football team

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — For years now, students at Health Sciences Charter School have been fighting to field a football team.

“I heard their voices loud and clear,” said Rob Baxter, the athletic director at Health Sciences. “It’s very instrumental.”

Baxter says the students have been pushing for this for year but they didn’t have the funding for it – it costs around $50,000 for practice equipment, uniforms and gear, and ref fees. The school is combining with Maritime and together, they’ll field the team. They’re anticipating around 60 students will come out for the team.

“It means everything,” said Le’Morris Jones, a junior at the school.

Jones has been playing since he was five-years-old. He had to take off for the last year after transferring to Health Sciences. When he arrived, he started asking about starting the team, becoming instrumental in its inception.

And now, he’ll be able to put on his pads, helmet, and jersey again, taking the field in the fall.

“On the field, you’re working hard and you have to do the same in the classroom. I’ll get back and get to work.”