Study suggests Buffalo is the best place in the country for a fresh start

Buffalo, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo is the best place to get a fresh start. At least that’s what one new study says.

According to LendingTree, the Queen City is the most ideal place to start over.

The company’s research shows buffalo has the lowest median rent of the 50 cities surveyed, 94 percent of adults older than 35 are insured and conditions are considered favorable for financial recovery.

The company studied eight factors including local median income, cost of housing, state debt collection laws, the percentage of people with health insurance, the number of singles and the number of students.

Other cities in the top ten include Minneapolis, Salt Lake City and Austin.

For more information on the study, click here. 

