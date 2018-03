TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Monday, the Town of Tonawanda Council will vote on whether to approve a $400,000 bond to hire a hockey arena designer.

The town wants to replace the Brighton Pool with a state-of-the-art hockey arena.

The plan would also renovate the Brighton Arena and turn Lincoln Arena into a turf field house.

The project will cost an estimated $8 million and take about one year to build.

The meeting will take place at 7 p.m.