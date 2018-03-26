Two-year-old adorably stands in for Marine brother in viral prom photos

(WFLA) – When it came time to get all dressed up for prom, 18-year-old Skylar Fontaine knew she would be missing her Marine boyfriend, but was thrilled to be able to pose with his mini-me.

Two-year-old Clay Moak was the perfect stand-in for his older brother, Gage, who is 1,000 miles away serving in the military.

Skylar told News Channel 8, knowing Gage wouldn’t be home for prom was tough, but she put on a brave face and her dancing shoes anyway because “he’s the one making the ultimate sacrifice.”

That’s when Skylar decided to make the experience extra special with a little help from her favorite toddler, Clay.

My boyfriend is a Marine and isn’t home to take me to my senior prom… so his little brother stepped in and took his place. Needless to say, this girl is so happy 😍💞 pic.twitter.com/7CT5KT0cYX — sky (@idk_skylar) March 16, 2018

The pair had a great time posing together for these prom pictures and Gage was incredibly touched by the gesture.

“I miss them and my family more than words can describe. Seeing their smiles motivate me more than anything,” Gage said.

The teen shared the sentimental moment on Twitter and naturally, hearts all over social media melted.

As for Skylar, after graduation, she will be attending Louisiana State University to pursue her passion for photography.