West Seneca man sentenced for sexual conduct against underage girl

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — After pleading guilty to one count of course of sexual conduct against a child, a West Seneca man was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

David Moretto, 33, pleaded guilty to the charge last month. Officials say he engaged in sexual acts with an underage girl over the course of two years.

“The criminal justice system will always respond strongly, firmly and swiftly to adults like you that sexually abuse children,” Judge Sheila DiTullio said during Moretto’s sentencing. “This case demands and cries out for justice for a kid, for all kids, and this Court will clearly respond since you are vicious and violent, you’re clearly, Mr. Moretto, a pedophile, you’re not a veteran. You’re a pedophile.”

After his prison sentence, Moretto will spend 20 years under supervision.

