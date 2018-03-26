WNY community sends medical supplies to Ukraine

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Western New Yorkers continue to send medical supplies to Ukraine as the conflict continues with Russia.

Members of the Holy Trinity Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Cheektowaga sold pierogis on Sunday.

They hoped to raise $7,000 to pay shipping costs for those supplies. They’ve already sent $20 million worth of high grade surgical supplies to Ukraine to help injured soldiers on the battle field.

Organizers tell us many Western New Yorkers have family members directly affected by the conflict.

“It’s a conflict that’s ongoing so it’s no longer news that people are dying in Ukraine because of this invasion,” said Dianna Derhak, a Ukrainian community leader. “That’s very sad so we as a community have stepped up to kind of keep supporting the people who have been injured.”

Fighting has been ongoing in eastern Ukraine since 2014, when Russia occupied the Crimean peninsula.

The spending bill Congress passed Friday prevents money from going to any country that supports the annexation