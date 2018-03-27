Albright-Knox to offer week of free admission

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Admission to the Albright-Knox Art Gallery will be free from March 29 to April 5 for Erie County Free Week.

The week of free admission is “a popular way for the museum to express its gratitude to all Erie County residents, the County Executive, and County Legislators for their generous support of museum operations,” a press release from the museum said.

Exhibitions on view during the week of free admission include We Wanted a Revolution: Black Radical Women, 1965-85; Introducing Tony Conrad: A Retrospective; Matisse and the Art of Jazz; Picturing Niagara; and B. Ingrid Olson: Forehead and Brain.

Museum hours are Tuesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. M&T First Fridays at the Gallery take place on the first Friday of every month.

