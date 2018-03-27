Alligator helps Louisiana family with gender reveal

KLFY Published:

PONCHATOULA, La. — What’s more Louisiana than having an alligator help out at a gender-reveal party?

One Louisiana family’s video of an alligator helping reveal the baby’s gender is going viral.

Sally, a 10-foot American alligator, is 61 years old.

The video features several people around the large reptile as they wait for it to smash through a watermelon containing a blue substance.

The original video has more than 1 million views and has been shared thousands of times on Facebook.

Mike Kliebert, the soon-to-be-father, said Sally was hatched by his grandfather, who is a world leader in the alligator industry. He said Sally has been featured in several movies and TV shows.

Kliebert said it was an honor for Sally to help them with the gender reveal. He said she’s been helpful in educating people about Louisiana culture, alligators overall and the importance of the alligator industry.

Kliebert said River Joseph Daniel Kliebert is due to arrive between July 30 and Aug. 1.

