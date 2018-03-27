Bishop Malone reacts to St. Mary’s priest facing abuse allegations; victim gets lawyer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Pastor from a Parish in Dunkirk has been put on administrative leave by Bishop Richard Malone following an abuse complaint.
Tuesday, the Bishop says their investigation into the allegations against Father Dennis Riter is still in the early stages.
Dennis Riter was an active priest as of Palm Sunday, but now he will be released of his duties as long as this investigation continues.
We spoke with Mike Reck, who represents victims of child sexual abuse. He says his new client “Matt,” is the person who filed these allegations against Father Riter.