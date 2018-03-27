Bomb squad responds to Florida airport after suspicious item found

WKRG Published:

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — According to a spokesman with the Pensacola Police Department in Florida, a suspicious cylindrical item was found via x-ray inside a piece of checked in luggage at the Pensacola International Airport.

Police say the terminal has not been evacuated because the item is well away from people; however, the bomb squad is en route, and if they feel the item is something of concern, an evacuation will take place.

Flights are stopped because the airport is unable to check luggage.

