Bomb squad responds to Florida airport after suspicious item found

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — According to a spokesman with the Pensacola Police Department in Florida, a suspicious cylindrical item was found via x-ray inside a piece of checked in luggage at the Pensacola International Airport.

Police say the terminal has not been evacuated because the item is well away from people; however, the bomb squad is en route, and if they feel the item is something of concern, an evacuation will take place.

Flights are stopped because the airport is unable to check luggage.

Suspicious item located in checked bag at Pensacola airport. All inbound and outbound flights have stopped for the time being. Check with your airline for further info. Media staging is outside at north end of terminal — Pensacola Police (@PensacolaPolice) March 27, 2018