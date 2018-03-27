Buffalo man accused of selling cocaine near school pleads guilty

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to selling cocaine near a Buffalo school.

Stevie Alejandro, 31, of Buffalo, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distributing 500 grams or more of cocaine.

According to the assistant U.S. attorney handling the case, Alejandro operated the Barberians Barber Shop at 1132 East Lovejoy Street, which is located directly across the street from Buffalo Public School #43.

Between May 2017 and Oct. 18, 2017, Alejandro used the barbershop to facilitate a drug distribution network.

He conspired with several co-defendants to distribute cocaine in the Lovejoy district.

During the conspiracy, Alejandro conducted negotiations with an undercover law enforcement officer regarding the sale, cost, amount, and delivery of cocaine. he defendant, or one of his co-conspirators, would conduct the drug transaction with the undercover officer. Co-conspirators who conducted any transactions returned the proceeds to the defendant. A total of 14 cocaine sales took place with the undercover officer.

Alejandro faces a minimum of five years in prison, a maximum of 40, a $5 million fine, or both.

He is scheduled to be sentenced July 13.